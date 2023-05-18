Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Director James C. Madden Purchases 2,500 Shares

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) Director James C. Madden bought 2,500 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.86 per share, with a total value of $92,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,746.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE G opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.36.
Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of G. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Genpact by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth about $2,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Genpact in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.
Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).
