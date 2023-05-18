Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Director James C. Madden Purchases 2,500 Shares

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) Director James C. Madden bought 2,500 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.86 per share, with a total value of $92,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,746.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of NYSE G opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.36.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of G. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Genpact by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth about $2,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Genpact in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.