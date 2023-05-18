Genpact (NYSE:G) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on G. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

NYSE G traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.03. 839,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,054. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.47 and a 200 day moving average of $45.36. Genpact has a 12-month low of $35.75 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 25.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

In other Genpact news, Director James C. Madden bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.86 per share, with a total value of $92,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,746.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James C. Madden bought 2,500 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.86 per share, with a total value of $92,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,746.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $946,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,351,674.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,000 shares of company stock worth $11,674,725 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 420.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Genpact by 10.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Genpact by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,954,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,547,000 after acquiring an additional 181,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

