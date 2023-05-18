Gerald D. Cohen Sells 1,044 Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Stock

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) Director Gerald D. Cohen sold 1,044 shares of SciPlay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $16,787.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SciPlay Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.56. 335,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,717. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.40. SciPlay Co. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $19.28.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $182.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.59 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SciPlay Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of SciPlay

SCPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SciPlay from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SciPlay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SciPlay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SciPlay from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SciPlay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.41.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 841.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SciPlay by 7.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its position in SciPlay by 139.9% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 232,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 135,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in SciPlay during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

About SciPlay

(Get Rating)

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of games. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.