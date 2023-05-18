Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GBNXF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gibson Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Firstegy restated a hold rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an underweight rating for the company. TD Securities raised shares of Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.08.

Gibson Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of GBNXF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 352. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 42.20% and a net margin of 2.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the business of storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. It operates through the Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The infrastructure segment includes midstream infrastructure assets comprising of oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and processing.

