Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Firstegy

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday. CSFB raised Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.08.

Gibson Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of TSE GEI traded down C$0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$21.54. 418,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,780. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$21.03 and a twelve month high of C$27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.23.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.50 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 42.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.631264 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

