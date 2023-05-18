Gladstone Investment Co. Announces Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 94.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.1%.

GAIN opened at $13.02 on Thursday. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $15.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GAIN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 144,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,721.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 495.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 407,451 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,248,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $525,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 38,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. Institutional investors own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

