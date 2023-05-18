Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Gladstone Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $13.02 on Thursday. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 144,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,721.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 42,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 12.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

