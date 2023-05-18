Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 820,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,600 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Global-e Online worth $16,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 446.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 59,266 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,962,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,926 shares in the last quarter. Barton Investment Management grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 376,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 203,572 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

GLBE stock traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $33.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,577. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.98. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $37.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $139.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.70 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 47.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. Global-e Online’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

