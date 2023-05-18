Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Stock Position Reduced by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

LIT opened at $63.00 on Thursday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $57.56 and a 12 month high of $82.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.36.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

