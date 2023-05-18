Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $5.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $2.074 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion. Globant also updated its Q2 guidance to at least $1.33 EPS.

Globant Stock Performance

NYSE GLOB traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,140. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.41. Globant has a twelve month low of $135.40 and a twelve month high of $240.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.42.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). Globant had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $490.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $227.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $71,313,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Globant by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,086,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $519,021,000 after buying an additional 416,119 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,388,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,211,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Globant by 6,239.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 98,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after buying an additional 97,154 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

