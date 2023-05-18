Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $1.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $496 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $495.19 million. Globant also updated its FY23 guidance to at least $5.71 EPS.

Globant Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GLOB stock traded up $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $151.66. 961,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,202. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.42. Globant has a 1-year low of $135.40 and a 1-year high of $240.00.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Globant had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $490.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.67 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globant will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Globant

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLOB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $227.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Globant by 13.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Globant during the first quarter valued at about $630,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Globant by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 468,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,906,000 after buying an additional 16,981 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Globant by 0.7% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 467.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

(Get Rating)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.