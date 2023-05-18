Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Director Dan Lemaitre Sells 43,450 Shares

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $2,475,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Globus Medical Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GMED opened at $56.84 on Thursday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $80.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 109.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

