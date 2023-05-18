GMS (NYSE:GMS) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.25

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.25 and last traded at $62.19, with a volume of 75438 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Insider Transactions at GMS

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 6.28%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Gavin sold 9,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $594,064.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 9,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $594,064.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,846.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,018 shares of company stock worth $784,983 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GMS

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GMS by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,444,000 after purchasing an additional 163,593 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,526,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GMS by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,773,000 after purchasing an additional 154,926 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in GMS by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,552,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,743,000 after purchasing an additional 40,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in GMS by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,903,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,209,000 after purchasing an additional 181,514 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GMS

(Get Rating)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.