Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Gogo Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01. Gogo has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $21.78. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.28.
Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 77.87% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gogo will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Gogo Company Profile
Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. The company was founded by Jimmy Ray in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gogo (GOGO)
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
- Berry Global, The Backbone Of Consumer Packaging You Should Own
- Copart Auctions, A Little Outlet For America’s Car Problems
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Hits Record High on Strong Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.