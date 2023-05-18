Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01. Gogo has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $21.78. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 77.87% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gogo will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 1,102.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,087,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,055,000 after buying an additional 997,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,205,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,704,000 after buying an additional 939,632 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Gogo by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,257,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,228,000 after purchasing an additional 697,243 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Gogo by 2,328.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 715,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 685,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Gogo by 24,953.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 546,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 544,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. The company was founded by Jimmy Ray in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

