GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) CEO Vijay Kotte Buys 7,241 Shares of Stock

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCOGet Rating) CEO Vijay Kotte acquired 7,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $99,780.98. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 646,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,671.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of GoHealth stock opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.50. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($9.55). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $69.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoHealth, Inc. will post -4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 102,229 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 331.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 161,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 123,719 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 110,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 24,337 shares during the last quarter.

GOCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on GoHealth from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on GoHealth from $9.75 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

