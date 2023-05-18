Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Stock Price Down 4%

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 32,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 28,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Golden Arrow Resources Stock Down 4.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.17.

About Golden Arrow Resources

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and advancing of precious and base metal projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Flecha de Oro project, Caballos Copper-Gold project, Don Bosco Copper-Gold project, Mogote Copper-Gold project, Frontera District – Potrerillos Gold-Silver project, and Yanso project located in Argentina.

