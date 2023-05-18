Governance OHM Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $314,270.28 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Governance OHM has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for about $2,799.33 or 0.10238298 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com.
Governance OHM Token Trading
