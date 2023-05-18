Grady Summers Purchases 1,672 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) Director Grady Summers bought 1,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $14,947.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 228,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,971.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Arlo Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.44 million, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.64. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $9.54.
Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $118.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.62 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 63.61% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Arlo Technologies
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on ARLO. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.
About Arlo Technologies
Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Spain, Ireland, and Other Countries.
