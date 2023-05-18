GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,289,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,309 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $15,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 115,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 79,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

GrafTech International Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $4.45 on Thursday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $5.07.

GrafTech International Dividend Announcement

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GrafTech International had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 87.51%. The business had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th.

GrafTech International Profile

(Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces a needle coke product which is a raw material in producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment, and transportation industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.