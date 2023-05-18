Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Director T L. Elder Sells 2,075 Shares

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) Director T L. Elder sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $16,102.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,163 shares in the company, valued at $350,464.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gray Television Price Performance

GTN stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,682. The stock has a market cap of $770.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Gray Television, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.22 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Gray Television from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Gray Television from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gray Television currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Institutional Trading of Gray Television

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,491,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 966,251 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,115,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,679,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,311,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after purchasing an additional 533,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Recommended Stories

