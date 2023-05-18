Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,405 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $176.12 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.79.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

