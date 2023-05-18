Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

VB stock opened at $186.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.45 and its 200 day moving average is $190.39.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

