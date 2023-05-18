Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,754 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,039 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,039,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,650,000 after purchasing an additional 134,681 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 170,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 28,457 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,592,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,165,000 after purchasing an additional 278,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,149,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,492,000 after purchasing an additional 351,093 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.