Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,421 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caterpillar Trading Up 2.4 %

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.94.

CAT stock opened at $212.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.31.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

