Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of NewMarket worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in NewMarket during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in NewMarket by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in NewMarket in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in NewMarket by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NewMarket by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEU stock opened at $393.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $369.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.06. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $280.28 and a 1 year high of $404.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

