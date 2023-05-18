Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MIDD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the first quarter worth $821,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Middleby by 136.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Middleby in the first quarter valued at $21,366,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Middleby

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $47,217.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,369.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Middleby Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.63.

Shares of MIDD opened at $140.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.22. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $162.02.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.11. Middleby had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

