Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 14,832 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,832 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 27.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $59.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.48. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $67.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

