Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 2,372 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in CACI International by 1,046.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 375,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,998,000 after acquiring an additional 342,637 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,729,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 63,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 54.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CACI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.20.

In other news, Director William L. Jews sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.43, for a total transaction of $289,549.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,927.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CACI stock opened at $303.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.85. CACI International Inc has a one year low of $245.32 and a one year high of $319.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 18.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

