Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 2,595 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Landstar System worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

Landstar System Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LSTR opened at $177.91 on Thursday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $188.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.34%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

