Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 3,663 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of KBR worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 16.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in KBR by 71.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 14,308 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in KBR by 10.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in KBR by 11.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in KBR by 103.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $58.88 on Thursday. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $59.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.13.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. KBR had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KBR news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,959.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

