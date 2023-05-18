Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 160,549 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Dril-Quip worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Dril-Quip by 12.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,773,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,628,000 after acquiring an additional 194,615 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Dril-Quip by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,639,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dril-Quip by 16.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,627,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,783,000 after acquiring an additional 235,177 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Dril-Quip by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,162,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,686,000 after acquiring an additional 15,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Dril-Quip by 3.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 790,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,426,000 after acquiring an additional 24,511 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.93 million, a PE ratio of 70.06 and a beta of 1.06. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $35.95.

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DRQ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

In related news, Director John Lovoi sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $458,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kyle Mcclure sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $74,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,539.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Lovoi sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $458,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $593,655. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

