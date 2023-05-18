Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Price Target Cut to $14.50

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Green Plains Partners Stock Up 1.3 %

Green Plains Partners stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,530. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. Green Plains Partners has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $286.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners ( NASDAQ:GPP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 49.38% and a return on equity of 3,308.95%.

In related news, Director Jerry L. Peters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $65,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains Partners

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 34,656 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 30,280 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the third quarter worth $304,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 202.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 22,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Plains Partners LP engages in the provision of ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

