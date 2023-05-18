Greggs’ (GRG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GRG. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,000 ($37.58) to GBX 3,200 ($40.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($36.95) target price on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.05) target price on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,862.50 ($35.86).

Greggs Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Greggs stock traded down GBX 19.56 ($0.25) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,760.44 ($34.58). The stock had a trading volume of 123,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,241. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,755.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,567.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. Greggs has a 1 year low of GBX 1,650 ($20.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,914 ($36.50). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,376.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Greggs news, insider Richard Hutton sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,792 ($34.97), for a total transaction of £169,753.60 ($212,643.87). 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

