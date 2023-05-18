Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
GRFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. AlphaValue upgraded Grifols to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.52.
Grifols Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of GRFS opened at $8.75 on Thursday. Grifols has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
About Grifols
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
