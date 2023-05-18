Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GRFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. AlphaValue upgraded Grifols to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.52.

Shares of GRFS opened at $8.75 on Thursday. Grifols has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 2,512.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

