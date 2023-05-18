Grin (GRIN) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.33 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 18th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $643,936.47 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,384.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.76 or 0.00338734 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013088 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.13 or 0.00551892 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00067872 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.17 or 0.00427887 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

