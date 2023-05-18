Grin One Day Trading Volume Hits $629,319.24 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. In the last week, Grin has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $629,319.24 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0427 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,763.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.27 or 0.00337187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013429 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.82 or 0.00559629 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00067580 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.86 or 0.00425329 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001090 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

