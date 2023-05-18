Grin Trading Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0438 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $4.30 million and approximately $663,253.18 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,375.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.44 or 0.00341267 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013109 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.29 or 0.00552542 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00067805 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.83 or 0.00430341 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001097 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

