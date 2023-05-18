Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) PT Raised to C$57.00 at Scotiabank

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Up 0.1 %

GCG stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$44.54. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of C$122.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$42.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.50. Guardian Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$25.00 and a 12 month high of C$46.44.

Guardian Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Guardian Capital Group ( TSE:GCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$50.68 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guardian Capital Group will post 2.2646756 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is -51.52%.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

