Guggenheim Boosts Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target to $29.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FLNC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, February 13th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fluence Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.86.

Shares of FLNC traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.61. 395,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82. Fluence Energy has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $26.78.

In other Fluence Energy news, SVP Rebecca Boll sold 19,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $378,946.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,864.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Siemens AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $681,508,000. Siemens Pension Trust E V acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,254,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,988,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,192,000 after acquiring an additional 938,532 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after acquiring an additional 752,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,739,000 after acquiring an additional 617,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

