GXChain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $236.92 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 17th. GXChain has a market cap of $30.30 million and approximately $236.92 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006924 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003488 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003089 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

