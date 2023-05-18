GXChain Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $29.67 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $29.67 million and approximately $42.88 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006920 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003445 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003086 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

