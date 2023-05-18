Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Trading 1.2% Higher

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.68 and last traded at C$1.65. 30,990 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 38,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.63.

Hamilton Thorne Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.78, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$230.28 million, a PE ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 0.53.

About Hamilton Thorne

(Get Rating)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets under the Hamilton Thorne brand; test laboratory and endotoxin testing services, as well as sperm assays, including Sperm Motility Index and Sperm Penetration; and fresh and cryopreserved mouse embryos supply, and technician training and proficiency testing services under the Embryotech brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.