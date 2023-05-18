Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 186,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 96,818 shares.The stock last traded at $33.85 and had previously closed at $33.95.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.61.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTRB. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.