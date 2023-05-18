Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HAS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a maintains rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Hasbro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hasbro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.59. 523,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,757. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.92. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.08, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 383.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 103,042 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Hasbro by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 71.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

