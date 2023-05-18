Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Hawkins Stock Up 10.8 %
HWKN stock opened at $47.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.83. Hawkins has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $47.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.14.
Institutional Trading of Hawkins
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 3.6% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 17.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.
About Hawkins
Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
Featured Articles
