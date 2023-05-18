Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Director Kevin L. Riley Purchases 2,712 Shares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) Director Kevin L. Riley acquired 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $49,466.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,722.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.81.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $17.13 million during the quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,155,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 13,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 46,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

