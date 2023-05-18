Haywood Securities Lowers East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR) Price Target to C$2.50

East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Haywood Securities from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 278.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cormark dropped their price target on East Side Games Group from C$3.25 to C$2.80 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on East Side Games Group from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on East Side Games Group from C$3.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get East Side Games Group alerts:

East Side Games Group Stock Performance

TSE EAGR traded up C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,701. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.85. The firm has a market cap of C$53.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of -0.03. East Side Games Group has a 52 week low of C$0.55 and a 52 week high of C$2.68.

About East Side Games Group

Leaf Mobile Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and publishes free-to-play casual mobile games worldwide. It owns and operates GameKit, a software platform for casual or idle narrative driven game development, as well as engages in the sale of in-game virtual items and advertising. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for East Side Games Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Side Games Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.