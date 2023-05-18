HC Wainwright Weighs in on Galectin Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Galectin Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.47. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Galectin Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01).

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of GALT opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $99.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GALT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $460,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 18,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 28.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

