Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $5,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,987,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,668,000 after buying an additional 379,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,148,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,292,000 after purchasing an additional 332,430 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,326,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,189,000 after purchasing an additional 257,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,485,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,659 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average of $24.09. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.81%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, COO Thomas Klaritch bought 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.21 per share, with a total value of $35,209.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Thomas Klaritch bought 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet cut Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.77.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.