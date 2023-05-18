Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,240,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,099,000 after buying an additional 57,434 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 236,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 104,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.77.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Thomas Klaritch purchased 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.21 per share, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 344,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.09. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $30.95.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.81%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.